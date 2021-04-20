Where are you going?
Toast Martinborough

7 Kitchener St, Martinborough 5711, New Zealand
Website
| +64 6-306 9183
Once a year, New Zealand's premier wine and food festival takes place in the sleepy little town of Martinborough.

An hour and half outside Wellington, you couldn't find a more local or authentic kiwi experience. Taking place every November, tens of thousands of wine lovers flock to the Wairarapa region for a great spring day in the sun, drinking, eating, and of course, toasting among the dozen or so vineyards.

With a huge variety of musicians and live music, great dishes served up by famous chefs, and delicious wine flowing freely, Toast Martinborough is wildly popular for just about everyone.

Tickets sell out in minutes, so make sure you are on the ball if you want to get an invite.
By Liz Carlson , AFAR Local Expert

