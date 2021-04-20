Toast
746 West Webster Avenue
| +1 773-935-5600
More info
Sat, Sun 8am - 3:45pm
Mon - Fri 8am - 2:45pm
Breakfast Dessert at ToastI last visited Toast on a Tuesday with an old friend I hadn’t seen in ages. Unlike the weekends which are crowded and busy with long waits, on Tuesday we walked right in and were immediately seated in a window booth. We ordered the omelette lorraine (bacon, gruyere, onions and chives) and the pesto scramble (with tomato, prosciutto and gruyere) and both were good but the lorraine was the best. Then to round out the decadent morning, we got mimosas and the crème brulee French toast special as breakfast dessert and sat talking over coffee and mimosas for half the afternoon.
The waitstaff never pressured us to leave, our coffee cups were continually filled and I can still taste that creamy French toast. Amazing. I don’t think I ate again for the rest of the day but I’d do it again in a minute.
Toast is located in Lincoln Park and now there’s another location in Bucktown. They’re open seven days a week but I definitely recommend a long leisurely mid-week brunch.