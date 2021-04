Thong Lor Soi Thong Lo, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon, Thailand

Mingle with Thai High Society at Thong Lor's Mini Malls Bangkok's epicenter of style, Thong Lor features everything from swanky Italian furniture stores to designer boutiques. A characteristic feature of the thoroughfare are its glitzy mini malls. Opened in 2004, H1 started the mini mall craze. Other high society favorites include J Avenue, Penny's Balcony and Eight Thonglor. The malls all adhere to a similar ethos with a mix of high end designer shops, wine bars and upscale restaurants.