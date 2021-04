Tjing Tjing's trendy cocktail list and hip vibes make it one of the best bars in Cape Town . The rooftop terrace makes it an ideal place to visit in the summertime. The setting is modern and funky with a dollop of Asian flair. The scene is on par with the likes of establishments you'd find in trendy, indie, up-and-coming areas of New York or L.A. They also have yummy tapas and if any of the daily menu offerings features pork belly, order it.