Tjing Tjing
165 Longmarket St, Cape Town City Centre, Cape Town, 8001, South Africa
| +27 21 422 4374
Tue - Sat 10am - 10:30pm
Tjing Tjing BarCraft beers, great wine list, and cocktails with a cotton candy or jelly bean flavor... Lounge around or head outside to enjoy the rooftop terrace. Tapas are also available for the peckish. Great for pre-dinner drinks or after the sun goes down.
almost 7 years ago
Toasting Summer at Tjing Tjing
Tjing Tjing's trendy cocktail list and hip vibes make it one of the best bars in Cape Town. The rooftop terrace makes it an ideal place to visit in the summertime. The setting is modern and funky with a dollop of Asian flair. The scene is on par with the likes of establishments you'd find in trendy, indie, up-and-coming areas of New York or L.A. They also have yummy tapas and if any of the daily menu offerings features pork belly, order it.