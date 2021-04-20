Tiwi Islands NT Tiwi Islands NT 0822, Australia

Two very distinct "greater powers" The Tiwi people lived in their islands for as far as they can remember. So they have developed their own heritage and history, isolated from the mainland Aboriginals. When the white people found out about their isolated community, they sent a mission to instruct and somehow convert them into Catholicism. This humble Catholic church was built in the 1940s, and later the altar was all painted in indigenous motifs, including those of their natural “gods”. It was such a powerful experience to see that. I am not a Catholic myself, but having had some sort of influence, it was rather strange, at first, to see those two religious symbols blended together. Afterwards, it was overwhelming – to think how much these cultures have learned from each other, and how they have surpassed the many differences to build this amazing simple church together as a symbol of their friendship.

