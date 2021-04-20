Tivoli Rome

Don't miss the town of Tivoli.

Tivoli is a few miles from Hadrian's Villa. You can see it from the villa. The main attraction there is the Villa d'Este a 16th century palace set on the top of a steep

slope. The Palace is very lovely but the real attraction is the gardens with dozens

of fountains (picture of water coming out of the mouths of the carvings is from

Villa d'Este, not Hadrian' Villa). Don't miss this place it is so beautiful and peaceful

as well as unusual. We did a bus tour from Rome which made the trip relaxing and

allowed us to not have to consider parking in Tivoli which is very limited.