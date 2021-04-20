Where are you going?
Tivoli Hotel

Business and Themed Rooms Copenhagen Denmark
Business and Themed Rooms

Owned and run by the same group who operates the Tivoli Gardens Amusement Park, the Tivoli Hotel and Congress Center offers diverse accommodation options. While the hotel provides all the typical basics with business executive, suites, and standard rooms they also have a set of family and themed rooms. This allows visitors to carry over their Tivoli Gardens experience, and adds a bit of fun character to the typical hotel experience.

The hotel also has three restaurants including the Tivoli Brasserie, Tivoli Bar & Lounge, and Sticks N' Sushi sky bar. The Sticks N' Sushi is particularly popular due to its expansive view of Copenhagen and reasonable prices.

Photo: Tivoli Hotel
By Alex Berger , AFAR Local Expert

