Tirgoņu iela
Tirgoņu iela, Jūrmala, LV-2015, Latvia
Have pizza – on a double decker busMy mouth is watering just looking at this picture. If you had told me that one of the most enjoyable pizzas I would eat would be cooked in the rear of a bus and eaten on its upper deck, well, frankly, I wouldn't have believed you. But Jurmala, the seaside resort on the coast just outside Riga, throws plenty of curveballs - anyone fancy a 24 hour Karaoke Sauna? - and this bright red double decker was an unexpected reminder of my London home even before I realised it was a fast food joint.
The proof is, of course, in the pie, and my ham and mushroom fiesta absolutely hit the spot. I ate it upstairs on the top deck, where a tv was entertaining the empty booths with a primetime investigation of psychic powers. Of course it was in Latvian, but that didn't make it any the less entertaining.