Tire D'érable

445 Rue Saint Jean Baptiste, Montréal, QC H2Y 2Z7, Canada
+1 514-875-4333
Go Wacky for Maple Toffee Montreal Canada

Go Wacky for Maple Toffee

Maple taffy is an outrageous Quebecois treat. My friend here, dressed in her fantastic Canadian tuxedo, drizzled sweet, sweet maple syrup over clean white snow to create maple toffee. She let me flip the confection onto a stick, and deliciousness ensued.

I suggest you keep a toothbrush in your pocket if you get a little zealous on this stuff.

I found this pop-up near the Place Jacques-Cartier, but I've spotted Tire D'érable all over town.
By Flash Parker , AFAR Ambassador

