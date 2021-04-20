Tire D'érable 445 Rue Saint Jean Baptiste, Montréal, QC H2Y 2Z7, Canada

Go Wacky for Maple Toffee Maple taffy is an outrageous Quebecois treat. My friend here, dressed in her fantastic Canadian tuxedo, drizzled sweet, sweet maple syrup over clean white snow to create maple toffee. She let me flip the confection onto a stick, and deliciousness ensued.



I suggest you keep a toothbrush in your pocket if you get a little zealous on this stuff.



I found this pop-up near the Place Jacques-Cartier, but I've spotted Tire D'érable all over town.