Tintern Abbey

Tintern Abbey, Tintern NP16 6SE, UK
Website
| +44 1291 689251
Inspired Wordsworth Tintern United Kingdom

More info

Sun 11am - 4pm
Mon - Sat 10am - 4pm

Inspired Wordsworth

The 12th century abbey, now only ruins, sits on the River Wye, just across the border from England.

These ruins have inspired many including William Wordsworth, Lord Tennyson and even Allen Ginsberg. The British painter, J.W.M. Turner also painted a few pictures depicting past place of worship.

During the late 1800s the Victorians loved to ride the train and watch the harvest moon shine through the abbey's stained glass window. It was it pilgrimage of romance back then.

By Michael Adubato , AFAR Local Expert

