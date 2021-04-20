Tinkertown Museum
121 Sandia Crest Rd, Sandia Park, NM 87047, USA
| +1 505-281-5233
Step into a Work of Folk ArtThis ‘museum’ is one man’s 40-year work of folk art and love. You might need to be surrounded by it to understand, but the layers and layers of collections speak for themselves. Adults and children alike will be charmed by the diversely curated dioramas, and for under $5 there is no reason not to stop in.
almost 7 years ago
Have Your Recycling Efforts Put to Shame
The Tinkertown Museum is an off-the-beaten path destination—both in its location and its content. It features the folk art creations of Ross Ward, who for more than 40 years carved wooden puppets, diorama scenes, and other creations. The 22-room building in which his collection is houses has walls built from more than 50,000 glass bottles—a sight on its own!