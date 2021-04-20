Tinkertown Museum 121 Sandia Crest Rd, Sandia Park, NM 87047, USA

Step into a Work of Folk Art This ‘museum’ is one man’s 40-year work of folk art and love. You might need to be surrounded by it to understand, but the layers and layers of collections speak for themselves. Adults and children alike will be charmed by the diversely curated dioramas, and for under $5 there is no reason not to stop in.