Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Tinkertown Museum

121 Sandia Crest Rd, Sandia Park, NM 87047, USA
Website
| +1 505-281-5233
Step into a Work of Folk Art Sandia Park New Mexico United States
Have Your Recycling Efforts Put to Shame Sandia Park New Mexico United States
Step into a Work of Folk Art Sandia Park New Mexico United States
Have Your Recycling Efforts Put to Shame Sandia Park New Mexico United States

Step into a Work of Folk Art

This ‘museum’ is one man’s 40-year work of folk art and love. You might need to be surrounded by it to understand, but the layers and layers of collections speak for themselves. Adults and children alike will be charmed by the diversely curated dioramas, and for under $5 there is no reason not to stop in.
By Cara Harris

More Recommendations

Ashley M. Biggers
almost 7 years ago

Have Your Recycling Efforts Put to Shame

The Tinkertown Museum is an off-the-beaten path destination—both in its location and its content. It features the folk art creations of Ross Ward, who for more than 40 years carved wooden puppets, diorama scenes, and other creations. The 22-room building in which his collection is houses has walls built from more than 50,000 glass bottles—a sight on its own!

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points