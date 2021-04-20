Where are you going?
Tina, We Salute You

47 King Henry's Walk
Website
| +44 20 3119 0047
Tina, We Salute You London United Kingdom
More info

Sat, Sun 10am - 6pm
Mon - Fri 8am - 6pm

Tina, We Salute You

Tina's is a tiny place. In fact, it only has two tables, so be prepared to get chummy with your neighbors. But it's absolutely worth the visit to this trendy Dalston haunt (there's a second location in Stratford). Both for the flat whites—the house coffee made lovingly by the Kiwi owners—and for the breakfasts, the stuff of a perfect weekend brunch. The breakfast bacon and fried egg on a bagel is a great option if you're battling a hangover; the pancakes are a delicious luxury at any time. Oh, and on the odd occasion, they'll get themselves a liquor license and set up as a temporary cocktail bar.
By Emma John , AFAR Local Expert

