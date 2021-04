Tin Soldier 151 Ponsonby Rd

Steadfast Yumminess One of the first to jump on the "slider" wagon (for the uninitiated, sliders are mini-buns), Tin Soldier scores marks for both its position on Ponsonby Rd—the sunny afternoon side—and its great food. A cross between a gastro-pub and a welcoming bistro, Tin Soldier's staff manage to keep everyone happy no matter what's on order. You don't even have to go with anyone; they were very happy to leave me alone reading the Sunday paper with a beer in hand and... pork sliders.