Times Square Hong Kong 1 Matheson St, Causeway Bay, Hong Kong

Photo by Michal GarcÍa More info Sun - Sat 10am - 10pm

Times Square This Iconic grand scale shopping mall has over 230 stores from the mid-tier to the luxury brands of fashion and beauty including two department stores, a supermarket and a wide variety of food options. It is right above the Causeway bay MTR so it is very convenient and one of the busiest in the city. Outdoors, there are always seasonal displays or exhibitions set up for people to enjoy



