Times Square Hong Kong

It's easy to get lost in Hong Kong among the ubiquitous shopping malls, fish ball stands and winding staircases and corridors that lead visitors through the city's vibrant bargain markets, hidden hostels, and budget massage parlors. Eager to balance my shopping with some less expensive cultural sightseeing, I headed to catch a train but instead found myself continuing to wander the quiet areas right off of the very popular Times Square. One of the interesting places I found was this hallway to an obscured coffee shop. Since I grew up a madly fanatical Harry Potter fan, I couldn't help but think of being transported from bustling London to the lesser-noticed magical worlds behind old shop doors.