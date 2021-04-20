Times Square Hong Kong
1 Matheson St, Causeway Bay, Hong Kong
+852 2118 8900
Photo by Michal GarcÍa
Sun - Sat 10am - 10pm
Times SquareThis Iconic grand scale shopping mall has over 230 stores from the mid-tier to the luxury brands of fashion and beauty including two department stores, a supermarket and a wide variety of food options. It is right above the Causeway bay MTR so it is very convenient and one of the busiest in the city. Outdoors, there are always seasonal displays or exhibitions set up for people to enjoy
almost 7 years ago
Look Up!
Always look up! The city of Hong Kong has to be spatially efficient, and so there are lots of secret gems when you look up at buildings—from spas to boutiques and restaurants to yoga studios, you can find them elevated in the sky.
almost 7 years ago
Getting Lost in Hong Kong's Magical Corridors
It's easy to get lost in Hong Kong among the ubiquitous shopping malls, fish ball stands and winding staircases and corridors that lead visitors through the city's vibrant bargain markets, hidden hostels, and budget massage parlors. Eager to balance my shopping with some less expensive cultural sightseeing, I headed to catch a train but instead found myself continuing to wander the quiet areas right off of the very popular Times Square. One of the interesting places I found was this hallway to an obscured coffee shop. Since I grew up a madly fanatical Harry Potter fan, I couldn't help but think of being transported from bustling London to the lesser-noticed magical worlds behind old shop doors.