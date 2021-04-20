Where are you going?
Times Coast Bar Street

China, Hainan Sheng, Sanya Shi, Jiyang Qu, Yuya Rd, 2号市委对面 邮政编码: 572000
What Happens in Sanya Stays in Sanya Sanya China

It's not surprising that a holiday spot like Sanya has a rowdy bar street. Times Coast blasts classic rock and Lady Gaga day and night, and locals and visitors dance on the bars on every night of the week.

Rainbow Bar and Grill is my favorite, but I can't resist bad 80s music and a friendly bartender. Grab an Anchor Beer or a Tsingtao and sit on the patio, where you can watch old wooden fishing boats coast by on their way home.

By Rose Symotiuk , AFAR Local Expert

