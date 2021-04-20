Where are you going?
Tilth Restaurant

1411 N 45th St, Seattle, WA 98103, USA
Website
| +1 206-633-0801
Gluten Free & Vegan Options Galore In Wallingford Seattle Washington United States

More info

Sat, Sun 10am - 1:30pm
Sun - Thur 5pm - 9pm
Fri, Sat 5pm - 10pm

Located in an converted craftsman home, Tilth has long been a purveyor of "real" food made from fresh and local ingredients. Having recently introduced full gluten free, vegetarian, and vegan menus - Tilth has made dining out for the food restriction set even easier. Calling ahead to check options for other restrictions can lead to great results; like the full 8-course gluten free and cows milk free tasting menu I enjoyed on my most recent visit.

If you're looking for a cozy spot to celebrate with amazing Northwest influenced local cuisine - Tilth would be my top pick in North Seattle.
By Adina Marguerite Pease , AFAR Local Expert

