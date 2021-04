Tilth Restaurant

Gluten Free & Vegan Options Galore In Wallingford

Located in an converted craftsman home, Tilth has long been a purveyor of "real" food made from fresh and local ingredients. Having recently introduced full gluten free, vegetarian, and vegan menus - Tilth has made dining out for the food restriction set even easier. Calling ahead to check options for other restrictions can lead to great results; like the full 8-course gluten free and cows milk free tasting menu I enjoyed on my most recent visit.If you're looking for a cozy spot to celebrate with amazing Northwest influenced local cuisine - Tilth would be my top pick in North Seattle