Tilth Restaurant
1411 N 45th St, Seattle, WA 98103, USA
| +1 206-633-0801
Sat, Sun 10am - 1:30pm
Sun - Thur 5pm - 9pm
Fri, Sat 5pm - 10pm
Gluten Free & Vegan Options Galore In WallingfordLocated in an converted craftsman home, Tilth has long been a purveyor of "real" food made from fresh and local ingredients. Having recently introduced full gluten free, vegetarian, and vegan menus - Tilth has made dining out for the food restriction set even easier. Calling ahead to check options for other restrictions can lead to great results; like the full 8-course gluten free and cows milk free tasting menu I enjoyed on my most recent visit.
If you're looking for a cozy spot to celebrate with amazing Northwest influenced local cuisine - Tilth would be my top pick in North Seattle.