Tilden Regional Park

2501 Grizzly Peak Boulevard, Orinda, CA 94563, USA
| +1 510-544-2747
Take a Hike in Berkeley's Tilden Regional Park Orinda California United States

Sun - Sat 5am - 10pm

Take a Hike in Berkeley's Tilden Regional Park

For hiking, biking, and picnicking in the East Bay, nowhere is better than Tilden Park.

One of the Berkeley district’s three oldest parks, there are a number of activities for families beyond hiking the 2,079 acres of Tilden’s wildlife and nature preserve—swim in Lake Anza, visit the Botanic Garden, play a few holes on the golf course, or take a ride on the carousel or steam-engine train (most of these are open on the weekend).

The entrances to Tilden Park are high up in the Berkeley hills, reachable by Canon Drive, Shasta Road, or South Park Drive off of Grizzly Peak Boulevard.

Check the park website for any closings; general activities are allowed in the park from 5 am to 10 pm.

By Liv Combe , AFAR Contributor

