Tikal
Tikal, Guatemala
Temple of the Masks in TikalIt will give you a jolt to see these crumbling Mayan temples in the middle of the Guatemalan jungle. The limestone rocks have been scraped smooth by archeologists desperate to stave off the jungle vines and mossy dampness and the green undergrowth is all mown smooth like a city park. It's all so civilized and restrained. You have to climb to the top of the tallest tower and see the temples thrusting up through the tree line to get a sense of what the ancients must have seen and how they were kings of all they surveyed.
More Recommendations
about 6 years ago
Tikal Inn
We stayed at the Tikal Inn, where the service was great, the rooms were clean and airy if damp. Be sure to take rain gear as you are in a rain forest. Tours of the ruins are available and the guides are knowledgeable. I recommend the sunrise tour of the park.