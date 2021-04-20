Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Tikal

Tikal, Guatemala
Temple of the Masks in Tikal Tikal Guatemala
Tikal Inn Tikal Guatemala
Temple of the Masks in Tikal Tikal Guatemala
Tikal Inn Tikal Guatemala

Temple of the Masks in Tikal

It will give you a jolt to see these crumbling Mayan temples in the middle of the Guatemalan jungle. The limestone rocks have been scraped smooth by archeologists desperate to stave off the jungle vines and mossy dampness and the green undergrowth is all mown smooth like a city park. It's all so civilized and restrained. You have to climb to the top of the tallest tower and see the temples thrusting up through the tree line to get a sense of what the ancients must have seen and how they were kings of all they surveyed.
By Kaitlyn Barrett , AFAR Local Expert

More Recommendations

AFAR Explorer
about 6 years ago

Tikal Inn

We stayed at the Tikal Inn, where the service was great, the rooms were clean and airy if damp. Be sure to take rain gear as you are in a rain forest. Tours of the ruins are available and the guides are knowledgeable. I recommend the sunrise tour of the park.

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30