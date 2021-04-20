Tikal Tikal, Guatemala

Temple of the Masks in Tikal It will give you a jolt to see these crumbling Mayan temples in the middle of the Guatemalan jungle. The limestone rocks have been scraped smooth by archeologists desperate to stave off the jungle vines and mossy dampness and the green undergrowth is all mown smooth like a city park. It's all so civilized and restrained. You have to climb to the top of the tallest tower and see the temples thrusting up through the tree line to get a sense of what the ancients must have seen and how they were kings of all they surveyed.