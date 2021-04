Above the jungle canopy, Mayan temples

From one temple-top to another: on top of the world in Tikal National Park in northeastern Guatemala. These Maya pyramids (8th century) were the tallest structures built in the Americas until twentieth century skyscrapers arose in New York City . Howler monkeys and flocks of toucans add to the lost world feel of these ruins. From the top of Temple IV, this vista of the 'Jaguar Temple' and the 'Mask Temple' was the high point of our jungle-trekking.