Tiger’s Nest Monastery, Bhutan

For a one-night trek, climb to the Thousand Fairies Camp, 12,467 feet above the town of Paro. The next morning, descend to Tiger’s Nest, a 17th-century monastery built into the side of a cliff. The guru Rinpoche, who brought Buddhism to Bhutan, is said to have landed here on a flying tigress. Guides of Bhutan , 44/20-7193-5239. This appeared in the March/April 2012 issue.