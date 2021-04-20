Tiger Hill and Neighborhood
My first adventure in Suzhou was a visit to Tiger Hill and its ancient 'Leaning Tower of China', a seven story Yunyan Pagoda. Tiger Hill is no doubt one of the top tourist attractions of Suzhou, but its easy to get away from the mayhem after visiting the top of the hill. The surrounding gardens are less mobbed, and you can discover quiet places to sit, take in the landscape and have a picnic. You'll also discover markers with quotes, such as: 'Civilization is the sunshine that keeps trees green'. Make sure you don't miss the dramatic Sword Pond, believed to house a buried treasure of thousands of swords, which can't be excavated, since the nearby leaning pagoda balances precariously on top of the hill. Not far from the Sword Pond is an area with hundreds of beautiful, ancient Bonsai trees. Strolling amongst them, you may even see a few of the Bonsai masters at work, carefully wiring and pruning their charges. Cross the 'moat' at the bottom of Tiger Hill and make your way to the Shangtang River, for a scenic boat ride. I loved passing the old, weathered buildings on the water, and seeing first hand why Suzhou is called the 'Venice of the East'. Tiger Hill Location: Gusu District — 585 Huqiu Hill, Suzhou Hours: 7:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. Admission: ¥60 (January - March, June, November - December) ¥80 (April, May, July - October) >>>A heartfelt xièxiè (谢谢) to the incredible and extremely hardworking teams at Suzhou Municipal Tourism Administration
and PHG Consulting for a fascinating 4 days in Suzhou, China. @visitsuzhou #visitsuzhou