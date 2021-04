TIFF Bell Lightbox 350 King St W, Toronto, ON M5V 3X5, Canada

TIFF Bell Lightbox Home of the Toronto Film Festival, as well as other visual arts celebrations, the TIFF Bell Lightbox is a building dedicated to Toronto's film world. Theaters, libraries, galleries, offices, lecture halls, as well as a swank members' lounge and excellent gift shop make this space buzz year-round with the love of art. Check the calendar and see what film or artist talk is happening during your visit.