Tierra de Sueños Organic Farm

Tapesco, Provincia de Alajuela, Alfaro Ruiz, Costa Rica
Tierra de Sueños is an organic paradise in Alajuela province’s colorful country village, Zarcero. The Paniagua family has been at the helm of this quaint farm for three decades, where guests are offered quick guided visits to terraced plantations where you can see rainbow carrots, fresh cabbage, bright squash, savory potatoes being grown. More delicate vegetables like lettuce grow in a tidy and impressive greenhouse. The farmers love showing off their ecologically sustainable business model. There’s produce for sale and scenic terrace views provide a pristine look into Costa Rica’s tranquil rural life.
