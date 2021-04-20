Tiergartenquelle
Bachstraße, 10555 Berlin, Germany
| +49 30 3927615
Sun 12pm - 12am
Mon - Fri 4pm - 12am
Sat 12pm - 1am
Authentic German Food in a Very German RestaurantTiergartenquelle couldn't be more German if it tried. In a city full of hipsters (at least in the east), this German restaurant couldn't care less about the next trend. Instead, its classic German menu features all the foods too fattening and heavy for the vegan-friendly restaurants in Kreuzberg and Prenzlauer Berg.
Located underneath a train station in the middle of Berlin's biggest city park, Tiergarten, the restaurant is crowded in the evenings with families and older Germans enjoying a beer. The large communal-style tables make this restaurant great for groups, and the huge portions (and we really mean huge!) are affordable. Plates are almost certainly bigger than your head.
The restaurant serves everything from spaetzle to schnitzel, and even has some vegetarian options. Tiergartenquelle is open for lunch on the weekends, and for dinner/drinks at 4pm during the week. Sometimes there is live music entertainment (along the lines of accordions).
