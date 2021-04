Shop for Worldly Souvenirs

Not all of the goods at this funky boutique are local or even made in Mexico , but there are plenty of Mexico-themed goods you could buy to remind you of your visit: lucha libre-themed socks and luchador figurines; milagros; and Day of the Dead sugar skull lollipops, to name a few. Extra nice is the fact that many of the items here are small and will pack easily in a checked bag or carry on.