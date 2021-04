Tidal Basin

Sunrise with Thomas Jefferson and the Cherry Blossoms

Viewing the cherry blossoms in Washington, D.C. at peak is a beautiful sight. While most opt for taking them in during the day, seeing them at sunrise is really an extraordinary experience.Arrive at least 30-45 minutes before sunrise to capture the prettiest colors (and get a parking space). While you won't be alone, you'll experience it with minimal crowds and a calming still that will carry with you throughout the day.