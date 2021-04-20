Tidal Basin
Tidal Basin, Washington, DC, USA
Sunrise with Thomas Jefferson and the Cherry BlossomsViewing the cherry blossoms in Washington, D.C. at peak is a beautiful sight. While most opt for taking them in during the day, seeing them at sunrise is really an extraordinary experience.
Arrive at least 30-45 minutes before sunrise to capture the prettiest colors (and get a parking space). While you won't be alone, you'll experience it with minimal crowds and a calming still that will carry with you throughout the day.
More Recommendations
about 6 years ago
Cherry Blossoms: Worth the Crowds
As an avid photographer and Virginia native, I'll grab any opportunity to visit the cherry blossoms at their peak. For less congestion on the sidewalks, hit the trees near the Washington Monument. And remember: don't pick the blossoms! (It's illegal!)