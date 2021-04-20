Tico's Eatery & Juice Bar
The blustery Northeast can be pretty dire during the colder months, when you may want to brighten your spirits with a tropical juice infusion at this Princeton oasis. Then again, Tico’s Eatery and Juice Bar is also a pretty ideal destination for the dog days of August when you can barely muster the energy to peel an orange, let alone wrench the seed out of a mango. Whatever the season (or degree of laziness), this healthy daytime spot on Witherspoon St. is going to impress with its freshly squeezed juices, smoothies and light snacks. Student discount available. Closed Sundays.