Tia's Cocina [CLOSED]

125 Washington Ave
| +1 505-988-4900
From the Foothills to the Capital: Chimayoso Tacos in Santa Fe

While sitting among treetops on a second-floor deck overlooking the colonial streets of Santa Fe, this menu description captivated me: "Made in the traditional style of Chimayó [a village in the foothills of the Sangre de Cristo Mountains, about a half-hour north of the city]. Three tacos with your choice of fillings – lengua (beef tongue), slow roasted lamb or pork belly served with Spanish rice, pinto beans, sides of chile arbol, roasted jalapeno salsa and pico de gallo."

How to choose? I was relieved when the waitress said I could have one of each. Soo. Lengua, pork belly, AND lamb, with salsas made from local chilies--what a way to fuel up for an afternoon of architecture-gazing and museum-hopping... The restaurant? Tia's Cocina, in a hotel location that might not seem promising at first, but the dishes are family recipes. Go upstairs, ask for a breezy table on the deck, relax and enjoy lunch in this 400-year-old city with a definite sense of place.
By Joseph Cyr , AFAR Local Expert

