Tiantian Guonian Dumpling Restaurant 185 Gudong Rd

Bowlfuls of Dumplings Hungry? Tiantian Guonian (translated as "Everyday is New Year") has been around for years and is known for freshly made dumplings with thin wrappers and plentiful filling. The menu offers a variety of types, such as pork paired with Chinese celery, cabbage, chives, and lotus root, among other options like egg and chive. You can also have shrimp-filled dumplings at a higher price. Vegetarians may opt for the mushroom and veggie filling instead. Order cold side dishes like garlic cucumber, then round off your meal with spicy Zhajiang noodles.



Dumplings here are cheap, and service is quick, but be prepared for long lines at lunch.