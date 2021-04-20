Where are you going?
Tianjin Science and Technology Museum

94 Longchang Rd, Hexi Qu, China, 300201
Website
| +86 22 2832 0315
Hands-on Science Fun for Kids and the Young at Heart Tianjin China

More info

Wed - Sun 9am - 4:30pm

Hands-on Science Fun for Kids and the Young at Heart

The Museum of Science and Industry is a great way to pass the day with kids. Interactive exhibits and free admission make it an easy, entertaining afternoon.

Many museums in China can be hard to follow for non-Chinese speakers, but the Science and Industry museum wins rave reviews for being well-maintained, super hands-on, and actually fun. For example: Ride a square-wheeled vehicle over a toothy track, practice dental hygiene by brushing a set of giant dentures, and form metal shavings into sculptures with giant magnets (pictured).

You'll pay ¥10-20 for a ticket to the Omnimax theatre/planetarium, which shows nature films and space-related programs, including astronomy programs.
By Celeste LeCompte , AFAR Local Expert

