Tianjin Railway Station Pier Jiefang N Rd, Heping Qu, Tianjin Shi, China, 300143

Cruise the Hai River at Night Hai River is called the mother river of Tianjin by the locals. There are cruising services along the river at different piers. The most popular one might be the Tianjin Railway Station Pier, which is (unsurprisingly) right next to the Tianjin train station. Boats leaving from here take passengers through the bustling central city, under eight different bridges, and offer views of the city's night skyline, with its colorfully lit modern skyscrapers and the undulating forms of Tianjin's brand new, ultramodern galleries and theaters. Daytime cruises are available, but why bother?



Tours are also available from the Ancient Culture Street Pier. These trips cruise along the Hai River pedestrian waterfront (Haihe Bund Park), the Fountain Amusement Park, magnificent waterfront homes, and green parklands.