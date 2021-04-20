Where are you going?
Tianjin Radio and TV Tower

Tian Jin Dian Shi Tai, Heping Qu, Tianjin Shi, China, 300070
Top of the City Tianjin China

Top of the City

If you're a fan of heights and lucky enough to chance upon a sunny, relatively day, head up the Tianjin Radio and TV Tower to enjoy a 360-degree view of the city. Peer down at the surrounding lake area and try to spot other Tianjin attractions, such as the Olympic Parks.

Be forewarned, though: Refreshments at the revolving restaurant at the top of the tower are pricy and are not recommended.

To get to the tower, you can take metro line 3 to Tian Ta Station, or hop on the no. 8 or no. 643 bus.
By Emily Chu , AFAR Local Expert

