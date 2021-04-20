Tianjin Radio and TV Tower Tian Jin Dian Shi Tai, Heping Qu, Tianjin Shi, China, 300070

Top of the City If you're a fan of heights and lucky enough to chance upon a sunny, relatively day, head up the Tianjin Radio and TV Tower to enjoy a 360-degree view of the city. Peer down at the surrounding lake area and try to spot other Tianjin attractions, such as the Olympic Parks.



Be forewarned, though: Refreshments at the revolving restaurant at the top of the tower are pricy and are not recommended.



To get to the tower, you can take metro line 3 to Tian Ta Station, or hop on the no. 8 or no. 643 bus.