Admire Modern Architecture, Ancient History at the Tianjin Museum
The Tianjin Museum, opened in 2004, is an enormous, modern structure, full of eye-catching details. The 50,000 square meter museum has a permanent collection of cultural and historical artifacts from around China, but with a strong focus on local Tianjin history. With thousands of years of continuous inhabitation, there's lots to share, including calligraphy, paintings, bronzeware, ceramics, jadeware, seals, inkstone, "oracle bones," coins, historic documents, and more.