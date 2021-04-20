Where are you going?
Tianjin Museum

62 Pingjiang Rd, Hexi Qu, China, 300201
Website
| +86 22 8388 3000
More info

Tue - Sun 9am - 4:30pm

Admire Modern Architecture, Ancient History at the Tianjin Museum

The Tianjin Museum, opened in 2004, is an enormous, modern structure, full of eye-catching details. The 50,000 square meter museum has a permanent collection of cultural and historical artifacts from around China, but with a strong focus on local Tianjin history. With thousands of years of continuous inhabitation, there's lots to share, including calligraphy, paintings, bronzeware, ceramics, jadeware, seals, inkstone, "oracle bones," coins, historic documents, and more.
By Celeste LeCompte , AFAR Local Expert

