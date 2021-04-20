Tianjin Kites Gulou S St, GuLou ShangYeQu, Nankai Qu, Tianjin Shi, China, 300090

Go Fly (or Rather, Buy) a Kite! Chinese kites are famous worldwide, and Tianjin is one of the top producers of silk kites. The city's high-flying legacy is the result of one kitemaker, Wei Yuantai, who made kites in the city for more than 70 years, designing hundreds of new styles and kite-making techniques. The most classic styles in the area are "soft-wing"—but innovation, not a particular style, is the hallmark of Tianjin kite culture.



Tianjin Kites offers an impressive selection of collapsable kites, which were first invented by Wei. Fly them, or admire them as artworks—both are acceptable ways to appreciate their craftsmanship.



The Tianjin Kite Annual Festival (pictured) happens in the spring—usually in April.