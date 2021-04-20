Where are you going?
Tianjin Antique Market

Shandong Rd, Jin Jie, Heping Qu, Tianjin Shi, China, 300020
Bargain for Beautiful Artifacts in the Tianjin Antique Market Tianjin China

Bargain for Beautiful Artifacts in the Tianjin Antique Market

Get ready to haggle over prices for a variety of real-deal antiques from China's long and storied history. Vendors in the antiques district, which is centered around Jinzhou Dao and Shandong Lu, aren't limited to storefronts and stalls; many sellers peddle their wares from blankets spread alongside the street. There's a little bit of everything. History buffs, art collectors, and antiques lovers of all kinds will be pleased with the pickings.

By Celeste LeCompte , AFAR Local Expert

