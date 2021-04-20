Tianjin Antique Market Shandong Rd, Jin Jie, Heping Qu, Tianjin Shi, China, 300020

Bargain for Beautiful Artifacts in the Tianjin Antique Market Get ready to haggle over prices for a variety of real-deal antiques from China's long and storied history. Vendors in the antiques district, which is centered around Jinzhou Dao and Shandong Lu, aren't limited to storefronts and stalls; many sellers peddle their wares from blankets spread alongside the street. There's a little bit of everything. History buffs, art collectors, and antiques lovers of all kinds will be pleased with the pickings.



