Tian Tan Buddha
Ngong Ping Rd, Lantau Island, Hong Kong
| +852 2985 5248
More info
Sun - Sat 10am - 5:30pm
Tian Tan Buddha...It was humid and hot when we finally arrived Tung Chung train station of Hong Kong to take the cable car as a last step to reach Big Buddha. After a beautiful trip in the cable car finally he appeared slowly in front of us through the thick fog like he was floating on the top of the mountain. The statue was over 100 ft tall, dignified and calm. He was looking at us from a distance with his right hand raised. The sight was absolutely stunning...
More Recommendations
almost 7 years ago
During a Layover in Hong Kong, Hit up the Big Buddha
A friend and I landed in Hong Kong after a red-eye flight from New Delhi and hopped on the train to get ourselves to the Big Buddha during our ten hour layover.
While we were not able to get the tram to the top of the foothills on Lantau Island, we were able to get a comfortable round-trip bus ride that took us past kite-boarders on the South China Sea. Once we got to the monastery grounds, we walked as high as we could on the stairs to the Buddha, with the families and fellow travelers, and snapped photographs of the statue and its surrounds from every angle.
While we were not able to get the tram to the top of the foothills on Lantau Island, we were able to get a comfortable round-trip bus ride that took us past kite-boarders on the South China Sea. Once we got to the monastery grounds, we walked as high as we could on the stairs to the Buddha, with the families and fellow travelers, and snapped photographs of the statue and its surrounds from every angle.