Tian Tan Buddha...

A friend and I landed in Hong Kong after a red-eye flight from New Delhi and hopped on the train to get ourselves to the Big Buddha during our ten hour layover.While we were not able to get the tram to the top of the foothills on Lantau Island, we were able to get a comfortable round-trip bus ride that took us past kite-boarders on the South China Sea. Once we got to the monastery grounds, we walked as high as we could on the stairs to the Buddha, with the families and fellow travelers, and snapped photographs of the statue and its surrounds from every angle.