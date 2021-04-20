Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

天津人民政府

China, Tianjin Shi, Hexi Qu, 宾馆西路
Website
| +86 22 8360 5515
Great Wall Marathon Tianjin China

Great Wall Marathon

Today I participated in the 13th annual Great Wall Marathon in Tianjin, about two hours outside of Beijing. It is actually four races: a 5k, 10k, half marathon and full marathon. I ran the 10k (and placed 4th in my age group! woop!) while two of my kick-ass friends competed in the marathon. The Great Wall Marathon is one of the "Adventure Marathons", a group that includes a race through Petra, Jordan, and the Big Five Marathon in South Africa. Even though I was questioning my sanity (and cursing the friends who made me sign up) while climbing the 2,000+ steps up the wall, it was worth it to come down to the finish line in Yin and Yang Square. I will remember the aerial views from the wall and the friendly village kids cheering us on long after the soreness in my legs has dissipated.
By Arwen Joyce , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30