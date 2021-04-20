Great Wall Marathon
Today I participated in the 13th annual Great Wall Marathon in Tianjin, about two hours outside of Beijing
. It is actually four races: a 5k, 10k, half marathon and full marathon. I ran the 10k (and placed 4th in my age group! woop!) while two of my kick-ass friends competed in the marathon. The Great Wall Marathon is one of the "Adventure Marathons", a group that includes a race through Petra, Jordan, and the Big Five Marathon in South Africa. Even though I was questioning my sanity (and cursing the friends who made me sign up) while climbing the 2,000+ steps up the wall, it was worth it to come down to the finish line in Yin and Yang Square. I will remember the aerial views from the wall and the friendly village kids cheering us on long after the soreness in my legs has dissipated.