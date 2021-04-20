Where are you going?
Thunderball Grotto

Website
| +1 242-336-2430
Mermaid Fantasy in The Bahamas

It helps to be a bit of a mermaid when visiting the Caribbean, especially in the tiniest island communities like Staniel Cay in The Bahamas’ Exuma archipelago. Accessible either by charter flight or charter boat, Staniel Cay is paradise for anyone drawn to crystal clear turquoise water and unusual adventures. Infamous Thunderball Grotto is only accessible to those willing to swim in and out, but if you visit at the right time of day during the slack tide, it’s rather easy to do. And you can make it more challenging by diving down into the swim-thru holes speckled around the base of the cave.
By Angie Orth

Leesa Fountain
almost 7 years ago

Sailing + The Bahamas + Jamie Oliver

Wondering what to do with day old risotto while sailing the Exuma Cays ...

