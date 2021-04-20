Thunderball Grotto

Mermaid Fantasy in The Bahamas It helps to be a bit of a mermaid when visiting the Caribbean, especially in the tiniest island communities like Staniel Cay in The Bahamas’ Exuma archipelago. Accessible either by charter flight or charter boat, Staniel Cay is paradise for anyone drawn to crystal clear turquoise water and unusual adventures. Infamous Thunderball Grotto is only accessible to those willing to swim in and out, but if you visit at the right time of day during the slack tide, it’s rather easy to do. And you can make it more challenging by diving down into the swim-thru holes speckled around the base of the cave.