Thu Bon River Restaurant
Thu Bồn River, Quang Nam Province, Vietnam, Cẩm Nam, Hội An, Quảng Nam, Vietnam
More info
Sun 5pm - 12am
Mon - Sat 5pm - 3am
Thu Bon River Restaurant, Hoi An, Quang Nam Province, Vietnam.Let me set the scene for you.
A sleepy Vietnamese town on the Thu Bon River, a place where colorful shops loom over ancient cobbled streets, lanterns illuminate the path through a grandiose covered bridge, and tiny men pilot tiny skiffs across the glassy surface of the water. At the river's edge, crates have been turned upside down and stand in as tables, with tiny plastic stools nearby. A plump, jovial woman places a steaming bowl of Cao Lau before me. Cao Lau is a regional dish regional Vietnamese dish made with hearty flat noodles, pork, and veggies. The noodles are made with water from an ancient Cham well, while the recipe is a closely guarded regional secret (if you believe what you hear on the road. I try to believe as much as I'm told).
Dining on the river in Hoi An is a quintessential Vietnamese experience. You deserve to treat yourself to this one.
More Recommendations
almost 7 years ago
Delicious Vietnamese Cau Lao
A visit to the charming Vietnamese city of Hoi An isn't complete without a fresh bowl or two of Cao lầu. Cao lầu, a noodle dish prepared with sliced pork and fresh vegetables, is considered authentic only if it is made with water drawn from a specific ancient well hidden within the old city of Hoi An. Not to worry, this dish is easily found in restaurant menus all over Hoi An. Try a bowl in a few different spots--but some of the best bowls can be bought from the street vendors who appear along the river at night.