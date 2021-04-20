Three Sisters
23-31 Echo Point Rd, Katoomba NSW 2780, Australia
| +61 1300 361 967
Always take the road tripSometimes, there’s no better way to understand how vast, how varied and how big a country is than to road trip through it.
I discovered a landscape a world away from Sydney’s epic beaches less than 100 miles away in Australia’s Blue Mountains.
The Blue Mountains area is a 4,000 square mile United Nations World Heritage Site filled with hiking trails, rainforests, rock formations and eucalyptus trees. The oil released by the eucalyptus trees mixes with sunlight to give the Blue Mountains the blue haze after which they’re named.
I managed to be in the Blue Mountains on a sunny day that left me with excellent views of both the blue haze that envelopes the area and the Three Sisters, one of its most well-known landmarks.
The Three Sisters is a rock formation located near the small town of Katoomba. The rocks are said to represent sisters who according to Aboriginal legend were turned to stone after falling into forbidden love with brothers from another tribe. A witch doctor turned the women to stone to protect them but was killed before he could reverse his spell, leaving the Three Sisters in stone for eternity.
The Three Sisters make for a nice views and a good story, and that’s just what I want out of a road trip — whether it’s in America or Australia.
almost 7 years ago
Blue Mountains National Park
Just when I thought the world couldn't possibly get any more beautiful, it did!
What I feared would be a cloudy and uneventful day quickly cleared up and became one of the most spectacular days of my life.
Looking out at Echo point at the 3 sisters and over the blue mountains valley was an experience I will never forget. As I looked out over the lush green valley & down to bottom of the valley floor WAY down below, I literally trembled at the beauty and "hugeness" of what surrounded me.
The 3 sisters were magnificent to gaze at and watching the clouds move around us and then disappear was a surreal experience in and of itself. I can literally say I was walking in the clouds, such a magical feeling. As the clouds dissipated it was as if I was opening a gift from God of his gorgeous creation!!!
I HIGHLY recommend visiting the Blue mountains in Australia.
Also, don't forget to venture away from echo point and take a walk in the rainforest too!! You can walk to Katoomba falls and see the beautiful flora along the way. It is an active yet leisurely way to spend the day! :D
