Three Forty Gate 340 Gate St, Niagara-on-the-Lake, ON L0S 1J0, Canada

A Cute B&B in Niagara-on-the-Lake Three Forty Gate (the address name) was a home away from home for us on this excursion and is a short walk away from the main area of Queen and King streets. The owners, Erin and Michael, really took care of the little details we needed on our trip and assisted us with some last minute reservations. They really know the community and area here really well.



We really felt like we could unplug here. Our room had no TV but there is a small living room on the top floor with a TV and a few board games and books. The living room downstairs is a nice place to read a book or unwind. Our room had a cozy King-sized bed and a bathroom outfitted with a huge Jacuzzi and shower. The little details did not go unnoticed, like two wine glasses and a corkscrew on our desk table.



The breakfast here is such a treat. The table setting could far surpass any of that in a restaurant and it was nice to mingle with the other guests before we started our day. We were spoiled with yogurt-parfaits, frittatas and french toast served with Starbucks coffee and tea over the weekend.



I highly recommend Three Forty Gate for your first trip to NOTL or in town for the Shaw Festival! It’s much more intimate than a hotel with owners who really care about their guests and home.