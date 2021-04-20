Three Floyd's Brewing Co.
9750 Indiana Pkwy, Munster, IN 46321, USA
| +1 219-922-3565
Sun - Sat 12pm - 6pm
Three Floyds Brewing Co., Munster, Indiana, USA.My travel partner and I have a thing for brew pubs. Our time on the road has taught us that some of the best food to be found comes out of kitchens like this, while the beers are, of course, second to none. Three Floyd's is one of the kings of the American craft brewing scene, and makes some of the wildest IPAs, Imperial Stouts, and other brews known to man.
If you need a reason to visit Munster - and you do - Three Floyd's is it. Grab yourself a pint of Gumball Head and pair it with the gourmet mac & cheese. You'll be happy you did.
Three Floyd's is located in an industrial park, but don't let the location deter you from visiting. It makes for a fantastic detour on your way in or out of Chicago, and really shouldn't be missed.