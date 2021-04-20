Where are you going?
Three Blue Ducks

143 Macpherson St
Website
| +61 2 9389 0010
Sun 7am - 3pm
Mon, Tue 7am - 2:30pm
Wed - Sat 7am - 9pm

Three Blue Ducks

Three Blue Ducks draws a queue of Bronte beachgoers every weekend for its famous orange yogurt pancakes and scrambled eggs with black sausage. Besides the friendly staff, graffiti-meets-indie-music vibe (especially cool at dinner), and the crew of good-looking surfer mates who own the place, Three Blue Ducks is beloved for its honest, sustainable approach to food and drink. The tea, Single Origin Roasters coffee, and eggs are organic; the sourdough comes from Iggy’s a few doors down; and the seafood is sustainably caught or bycatch. Produce is as local as possible, too—some of it even grown in the restaurant’s back garden, which features fruit trees, herbs, and chickens. In 2016, a massive new location opened in Rosebery, not far from Sydney Airport.
By Serena Renner , AFAR Contributor

