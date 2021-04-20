A Surprise Breakfast in the Bush at Thornybush Game Lodge

Even though it's difficult to head back to the lodge after a thrilling morning of wildlife viewing on safari, you can take comfort in the fact that a delicious meal awaits you. Breakfast on safari is a leisurely affair, enjoyed on a deck overlooking the bush. Most often it's served buffet style, with a waiter who will bring your drink order and take your preference for a warm main course. Eggs and/or pancakes are typically cooked to order. At some point during every guest stay at Thornybush Game Lodge, they're treated to a surprise breakfast in the bush. The driver will pretend like they're heading back to the lodge after the morning safari and, instead, turns suddenly and pulls up to a picnic site near the edge of a riverbed. You can smell it before you see it because the staff from the lodge has already started to cook bacon and tomatoes on the grill. You'll sit at the table and enjoy fresh pastries, coffee and juices while your eggs are made to order. Recant the morning's events while sitting with your ranger and tracker while you eat. It's moments like these that make for a truly memorable safari.