Thornybush Game Lodge
Thornybush Private Nature Reseve, Hoedspruit, 1380, South Africa
| +27 11 253 6500
Photo courtesy of Thornybush Game Lodge
Thornybush Game LodgeSpread over 28,417 acres of bushveld, the Thornybush Private Nature Reserve shares an unfenced border with Kruger National Park. The surrounding savanna, together with several rivers and tributaries, attracts the Big Five as well as cheetahs, guaranteeing guests the quintessential safari experience. During your time at Thornybush, you’ll be paired with a resident tracker and safari guide, who will share with you their encyclopedic knowledge of the South African bush and help you spot everything from antelope to elephants.
All of the common areas at Thornybush Game Lodge have beautiful thatched roofs and plenty of plush couches tucked into quiet nooks for relaxing. In the 20 suites (two of which accommodate families and feature private plunge pools), guests can also look forward to spacious living areas that open up to wooden decks overlooking the seasonal Monwana River. After a hot afternoon walk with your guide, an outdoor shower or dip in the common pool is a must. Thornybush Game Reserve is an easy 45-minute drive from Hoedspruit Airport; transfers can be pre-arranged through the lodge.
A Surprise Breakfast in the Bush at Thornybush Game Lodge
Even though it's difficult to head back to the lodge after a thrilling morning of wildlife viewing on safari, you can take comfort in the fact that a delicious meal awaits you. Breakfast on safari is a leisurely affair, enjoyed on a deck overlooking the bush. Most often it's served buffet style, with a waiter who will bring your drink order and take your preference for a warm main course. Eggs and/or pancakes are typically cooked to order. At some point during every guest stay at Thornybush Game Lodge, they're treated to a surprise breakfast in the bush. The driver will pretend like they're heading back to the lodge after the morning safari and, instead, turns suddenly and pulls up to a picnic site near the edge of a riverbed. You can smell it before you see it because the staff from the lodge has already started to cook bacon and tomatoes on the grill. You'll sit at the table and enjoy fresh pastries, coffee and juices while your eggs are made to order. Recant the morning's events while sitting with your ranger and tracker while you eat. It's moments like these that make for a truly memorable safari.