Thon Hotel EU Brussels
Rue d'Arlon 81, 1040 Bruxelles, Belgium
| +32 2 204 39 13
Stay at an Eco 'Green Key' HotelLooking for a great hotel in Brussels that is beautiful, modern, comfortable and perfectly located for business and pleasure? Look no farther than the Thon Hotel EU.
The Thon Hotel EU in Brussels is a Green Key certified property, meaning it meets high standards for environmental and social sustainability. So along with comfort and design – you get a guilt-free night’s sleep.
In addition to addressing concerns about waste, water and energy management; green open spaces; food; environmental education; and mobility, the hotel also focuses on environmental innovation. They keep beehives on their green roof and use the honey in the restaurant. The breakfast buffet is vast and includes some local and organic products. They even has their own organic Belgian beer available in the bar.
The hotel also offers guests free Villo bike rental passes. If guests opt not to have their room serviced, they receive a 5 euro voucher which can be used throughout the hotel or donated to Good Planet, which teaches young people about environmental responsibility and sustainability issues.