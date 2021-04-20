Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Thompson Nashville

401 11th Ave S, Nashville, TN 37203, USA
Website
| +1 615-262-6000
Thompson Nashville Nashville Tennessee United States
Thompson Nashville Nashville Tennessee United States
Thompson Nashville Nashville Tennessee United States
Thompson Nashville Nashville Tennessee United States
Thompson Nashville Nashville Tennessee United States
Thompson Nashville Nashville Tennessee United States
Thompson Nashville Nashville Tennessee United States
Thompson Nashville Nashville Tennessee United States
Thompson Nashville Nashville Tennessee United States
Thompson Nashville Nashville Tennessee United States

Thompson Nashville

If you’re looking for the city’s hippest stay, you’ll find it at Thompson Nashville. The 12-story hotel has brought a whole new level of urban chic to The Gulch—a LEED-certified city-within-a-city between Music Row and downtown—thanks to elegant rooms tricked out with mosaic-tiled bathrooms, claw-foot tubs, barnwood doors, and graphic works by local artists, plus skyline vistas visible through floor-to-ceiling windows. Guests can also appreciate those views from the rooftop bar, where DJs from Jack White’s label, Third Man Records, drop by to spin vinyl. Between sightseeing, music aficionados shouldn’t pass up an opportunity to peruse the record collection in the lobby library—just be sure to save time for snacking on blue-crab fingers and barbecue shrimp at Marsh House, a seafood restaurant with a Southern twang.
By Sunshine Flint , AFAR Contributor

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points