Thompson Nashville
If you’re looking for the city’s hippest stay, you’ll find it at Thompson Nashville. The 12-story hotel has brought a whole new level of urban chic to The Gulch—a LEED-certified city-within-a-city between Music Row and downtown—thanks to elegant rooms tricked out with mosaic-tiled bathrooms, claw-foot tubs, barnwood doors, and graphic works by local artists, plus skyline vistas visible through floor-to-ceiling windows. Guests can also appreciate those views from the rooftop bar, where DJs from Jack White’s label, Third Man Records, drop by to spin vinyl. Between sightseeing, music aficionados shouldn’t pass up an opportunity to peruse the record collection in the lobby library—just be sure to save time for snacking on blue-crab fingers and barbecue shrimp at Marsh House, a seafood restaurant with a Southern twang.