Thomas Point Shoal Lighthouse / Annapolis Maritime Museum

723 2nd St, Annapolis, MD 21403, USA
Website
| +1 410-295-0104
Looking out from the Thomas Point Shoal Lighthouse Annapolis Maryland United States

More info

Tue - Sun 11am - 3pm

Looking out from the Thomas Point Shoal Lighthouse

You really can't leave a port city without looking at some of its lighthouses if they still exist.

Three-hour long tours to the remote Thomas Point Shoal Lighthouse (built in 1875) are organized through the Annapolis Maritime Museum.

You'll first have to take a 30-minute boat ride 1.5 miles offshore through choppy seas, transfer to the lighthouse dock, then climb up a steep ladder through a small hatch onto the deck.

Oh, and there are no toilets on the boat or at the lighthouse so you may want to handle your business before you depart.

By Lola (Akinmade) Åkerström , AFAR Local Expert

