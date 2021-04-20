Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Thomas Land

Drayton Manor Dr, Fazeley, Mile Oak, Tamworth B78 3TW, UK
Website
| +44 844 472 1950
In England with kids Fazeley United Kingdom

More info

Sun - Sat 9:30am - 5pm

In England with kids

My son has been a lifetime fan of Thomas the Tank and every year he asked to go. Well, this year his wish came through and he finally got to go. Thomas Land is part of the Drayton Manor, about 40 minutes drive from Birmingham. In order to get in you have to purchase the tickets for Drayton. It's great if you have young and older children, this way there is something for all to do. Thomas Land is pretty busy but the lines go fast as the rides are very short. We were able to go on all the rides in 3h. Kids are not allowed alone so we had to go on the rides too. I cannot say I did not have fun. We were kids again for a few hours :)
By Adriana Yampey , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points