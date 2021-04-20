In England with kids
My son has been a lifetime fan of Thomas the Tank and every year he asked to go. Well, this year his wish came through and he finally got to go. Thomas Land is part of the Drayton Manor, about 40 minutes drive from Birmingham. In order to get in you have to purchase the tickets for Drayton. It's great if you have young and older children, this way there is something for all to do. Thomas Land is pretty busy but the lines go fast as the rides are very short. We were able to go on all the rides in 3h. Kids are not allowed alone so we had to go on the rides too. I cannot say I did not have fun. We were kids again for a few hours :)