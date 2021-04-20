Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

New York Pizza Suprema

413 8th Ave
Website
| +1 212-594-8939
This might be the best slice of pizza in New York New York New York United States

More info

Sun - Sat 10:30am - 12am

This might be the best slice of pizza in New York

I was looking to grab a slice before catching a train at Penn Station, and stumbled on sliceharvester.com, the blog of a guy who claims to have tried every pizza-by-the-slice place in Manhattan. He said Pizza Suprema, right across the street from the station, was one of the best. I can't claim to be the connoisseur he is, but it sure was good. Perfect crust, and sauce with just a touch of sweetness. Try the upside-down slice, which puts the sauce center stage, but also get a plain slice to experience how good something so simple can be. I was a very satisfied train rider.
By Jeremy Saum , AFAR Staff
Original parkhyatt ny auddev.png?1474052743?ixlib=rails 0.3

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points