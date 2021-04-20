THIS IS A LOVE SONG Concept Store
Jl. Kayu Aya, Seminyak, Denpasar, Kabupaten Badung, Bali 80361, Indonesia
+62 361 9130713
Photo courtesy of This is a Love Song Concept Store
Sun - Sat 10am - 10pm
Concept ClothesI'm not exactly sure what a 'Concept Store' is but This is a Love Song claims to be one. Although it might sound a bit pretentious but the clothes and accessories are extremely cool and also have a unique style that sets them apart from most other stores.
It's not cheap, but if you're looking for something a bit special This is a Love Song is a great place to go...and when you're tired from all your shopping you can walk through the back of the shop straight into uber cool coffee joint Revolver Espresso.