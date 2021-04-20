THIS IS A LOVE SONG Concept Store

Where are you going?
Jl. Kayu Aya, Seminyak, Denpasar, Kabupaten Badung, Bali 80361, Indonesia
+62 361 9130713
Sun - Sat 10am - 10pm

I'm not exactly sure what a 'Concept Store' is but This is a Love Song claims to be one. Although it might sound a bit pretentious but the clothes and accessories are extremely cool and also have a unique style that sets them apart from most other stores.
It's not cheap, but if you're looking for something a bit special This is a Love Song is a great place to go...and when you're tired from all your shopping you can walk through the back of the shop straight into uber cool coffee joint Revolver Espresso.

By Hannah Wijana , AFAR Local Expert

